Another Price Hike: Here we go again!

On Wednesday, the Federal Government, through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), finally let the genie out of the bag by going public with its decision to hike the cost of power for millions of con- sumers across the land. Speaking in Abuja, NERC’s Vice Chairman, Musliu Oseni, said that the increase will see the customers pay N225 kilowatt per hour (KwH) from the current N66/ KwH. According to him, the customers under Band A are those who enjoy 20 hours of electricity supply daily. He said these cus- tomers represent 15 per cent of the 12 mil- lion electricity customers in the country.

Oseni also said the Commission had also downgraded some customers on Band A to Band B due to non-fulfillment of the required hours of electricity provided by the electricity distribution company. His words: “We currently have 800 feeders that are categorised as Banda A, but it will now be reduced to below 500. This means that 17 per cent now qualify as Band-A feeders. These feeders only service 15 per cent of total electricity cus- tomers connected to the feeders.” He added that the Commission now sets its review for that application by the distribution companies and has decided that only the 17 per cent feeders, that is, the 15 per cent customers, will be affected by any increase that the Commission will approve for this distribution company. NERC had in January said the Federal Government will pay as much as N1.6 trillion to subsidize electricity this year. Unveiling a new electricity tariff plan payable by electricity consumers in the country at the time, the Chairperson of NERC, Sanusi Garba, said the order states appropriate tariffs that consumers should pay for investors to recover their operating costs.

Garba explained that the order contains the Federal Government’s policy on ensuring that due to the cost-of-living crisis, consumers will not be made to pay higher than the previous rates. “The order seeks that prices charged by DisCos are fair to customers and are sufficient to allow DisCos to fully recover the efficient cost of operation, including a reasonable return on the capital invested in the business by section 116 of the Elec- tricity Act 2023,” Garba said. In February, the government admitted that it had become very difficult to sustain subsidies on electricity in the country Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, who disclosed this at a press conference, explained that the indebtedness of the country’s power sector to electricity-gen- erating companies (GenCos) and the gas companies (GasCos) had risen to over N3 trillion.

Although officials are insisting that the hike will only affect 15 per cent of the people – one thing is crystal clear – it will pile more pressure on citizens who are still struggling to come to grips with the removal of fuel subsidy last May by Pres- ident Bola Tinubu. Coming on the heels of an increase in the price of natural gas, this will undoubt- edly increase the burden on households and reduce the purchasing power of Ni- gerians already grappling with soaring inflation. As has been the case in the past, the government is justifying the likely increase in the need to free up money for other areas in a bid to attract new invest- ment and slash about $2.3 billion spent to cap tariffs.

According to Bloomberg, in consider- ing the hike, Tinubu wants to cut down on price distortions, which haven’t ended despite breaking the state-owned power firm into 11 distribution companies and several generation firms and selling them to investors some 11 years ago. The move to raise the tariff follows pressure from the nation’s debt-burdened electricity distribution companies that want to charge a cost-reflective price to improve their finances and ‘improve’ their services. While the country privatized generation and distribution in 2013, tariffs were set by the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Power firms aren’t allowed to charge enough to recover the cost of distributing electricity, with the government paying the difference as a subsidy to companies in the sector. The government has in the past said that electricity companies are short of an estimated N2 trillion in capital and need new investors to revive the industry. The move will also help reduce govern- ment spending as it will now only subsi- dise the poor in rural areas. The interven- tion gulped around N120 billion monthly, before authorities devalued the currency at the end of January, Bloomberg added. Last month, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that the capping of fuel pump price and electricity tariff be- low cost recovery could have a fiscal cost of as much as 3 per cent of Nigeria’s gross domestic product in 2024. Nigeria suffers from power blackouts as more than 200 million people rely on grid electricity of less than 4,000 mega- watts from an installed capacity of 13,000 megawatts despite an abundance of gas and hydro capabilities. While in theory, the government’s ar- gument for the hike is spot on, however, if previous experiences are anything to go by, the reality is a different matter entirely.

For example, by the time the govern- ment finally privatised the power sector in 2013 and rested the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), the unit price of kilowatt was about N9; this went up to N12 in July 2015, and N22/kWh in December of the same year. Five years later, it was N40kWh while presently it ranges between N69kWh and N179kWh, depending on the disco providing the service. But can we in all honesty beat our chests and say we have seen a marked improvement from the DisCos? The an- swer is a resounding no. Many of the problems during the time of PHCN still exist presently. People still go through hours, days or even weeks of having no power supplied to them while, despite supposedly operating as private concerns, users still have to provide ‘moti- vation’ for DisCo technicians to come and fix faults – just like we witnessed during the defunct NITEL when telephone owners had to physically follow the technicians around to get them to fix their lines.

This is no longer the case as it is not the concern of consumers how telecom companies maintain their equipment; all they want is to be provided for services for the money they are paying. Conversely, communities still have to contribute funds to buy transformers and other implements to fast-track access to the power they crave. As I said earlier, while there is a need for the government to increase its revenue base, people might not be too averse to this as they see that their hard-earned money is being used judiciously for the overall benefit of citizens. Unfortunately, this is often not the case. Since the removal of fuel subsidy almost one year ago not many Nigerians will say their lives have become better; instead, they have seen their money being spent on buying SUVs for National Assembly members, among other privileged ben- eficiaries. Roads, healthcare, and other social amenities for the citizens are still not up to scratch.

There is a need for the government and its officials to rethink when it comes to spending public funds. This is the only way they can get citizens to buy into their programmes wholeheartedly. They should also realise that there is a limit to the hardship citizens can endure before their resilience snaps.