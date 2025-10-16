Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Diri announced this yesterday at the exco chamber in the Bayelsa State Government House.

He said his decision was for an obvious reason, but did not state the reason or the political party to which he will be moving.

“After extensive consultations, today, October 15, 2025, I wish to notify you that, in keeping with the extant protocols, I, Governor Douye Diri, do hereby resign my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party,” he announced.

The Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, was absent, but the governor said all those not present at the meeting were on official assignments. He also stated that the chairmen of all the local government areas will move with him. His decision was backed by 23 members of the House of Assembly, led by the Speaker, Abraham Ngobere.

The meeting was attended by 10 members of the House of Assembly. The 24-member House of Assembly has 20 PDP lawmakers, three All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers, and one member from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). The Speaker said the PDP does not have the ability to present a presidential candidate and win the 2027 election.

Diri’s defection came 24 hours after his Enugu State counterpart, Peter Mbah, dumped the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mbah officially dumped the PDP for the APC on Tuesday during a statewide broadcast to the people of the state. He said the move was driven by the need to better serve the interests of the people of the state, and not a betrayal.

“This is not a betrayal; it is also not abandoning.” The two governors’ defection came months after Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, moved to the ruling party with all their officials and appointees earlier in the year.

But the PDP said it was disappointed by the defection of the Enugu governor to the APC. It urged serving governors in the PDP to continue to recognise their role as leaders in the opposition party entrusted with political power by the people who voted for them.

“The PDP is utterly disappointed by those actions, having regard to what we know behind the scenes. But having said that, people have a right to decide what they want to do; the consequences can follow,” the National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Debo Ologunagba, said on Channels Television’s ‘The Morning Brief’ yesterday.