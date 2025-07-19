New Telegraph

July 19, 2025
Another Osun Senator, Fadeyi-Ajagunla Dumps PDP

The Senator representing Osun Central Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly, Olubiyi Fadeyi-Ajagunla, on Saturday, announced his resignation from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Fadeyi-Ajagunla’s registration was announced in a personally signed letter, dated June 12, 2025, and tendered to the PDP Chairman of Ward 3, Oke-Ejigbo, Ila-Orangun.

The letter reads, “I wish to formally notify you that I am resigning my Membership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect.

“Irreconcilable differences and irreparable divisions that have emerged and court cases and counter court cases in the last 3 years, which have created factions in the party at the National level.

“This was concluded after consultation and engagement with my political associates, family and friends.

“Thanking you in advance for accepting my resignation. Thank you.”

