Another Oil Spill Reported In Niger Delta

An oil spill was reported in Port Harcourt Rivers State on Tuesday, February 4, New Telegraph reports.

According to Reuters, Shell Nigeria reported the oil spill from its facility in Ogale, close to Port Harcourt.

It was said that the spill occurred, following the overflow of a saver pit during flushing operations in the Niger Delta region.

Reuters reported SPDC as having said that its spill response team had swiftly contained the latest spill and notified relevant authorities.

It quoted an unnamed spokesperson for the company as having said that the cause of the spill was unknown, but that plans were underway for a regulator-led joint investigation to assess the cause and extent of the spill.

The Youth and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC-Nigeria), however, opined that the spill happened when an underground pit filled with crude oil started leaking into a pipeline adjacent to the Ogoni cleanup project site.

