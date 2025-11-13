Another NNPP Rep Dumps Party Due To Internal Wrangling

For losing hopes in a peaceful party that will make impact in 2027 because of Internal wrangling bedeviling the party, another member representing Kano Municipal Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Sagir Ibrahim Koki, has announced his resignation from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Although Sagir did not announce a new party he is decamping to, already APC members in Kano are jubilating, welcoming him into the party.

The Federal Lawmaker attributed his reasons for dumping the NNPP to lingering internal crises within the party’s national leadership, which he said left them wallowing in uncertainties as to the real owner of the NNPP.