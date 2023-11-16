Another Nigerian Rapper, Oladips Dies At 28

Another Nigerian rapper, Oladipupo Oladimeji, popularly known as Oladips has died. The rapper passed away at the age of 28 after reportedly being rushed to the hospital on Tuesday night over an undisclosed illness. The news of his demise was shared by his management yesterday morning via the rapper’s official Instagram page.

“We are saddened to inform the general public that Oladipupo Olabode Olad- imeji aka Oladips passed away yesterday, Nov’14 Tuesday evening, at exactly 10:14pm. We are still in shock as we speak! “For over 2 years he kept his battles within himself, his body is now with his family and funeral service will be announced as soon as it is concluded.

“The family asked that we respect their privacy in this trying time. May God give us all the fortitude to bear this great loss. (Amen) -Management,” the statement reads. Oladips’ death comes barely two months after the death of rapper Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad.

This development has thrown the entertainment industry into another state of mourning within the space of two months as fans and music artistes alike are in shock over the death of another rapper. Oladips is a vibrant indigenous rapper from Nigeria. He was born on 24th March, 1995. His origin can be traced back to Ogun State where he was born.

He began rapping as early as 17. The singer, best known for his street hit ‘Lalakuku- lala’, reportedly battled with depression for two years, according to a statement released by his management. In 2015, Oladips was announced as one of the winners of the ‘King is Here’ rap competition organised by DBanj.