Another Natasha Makes Waves

The month of December has been eventful so far with the back and forth squabble between Nigeria’s celebrity couple, Natasha Irobosa and husband 2Face Idibia.

Everyday, a new dimension to their marital issue hits the news. Though, music icon Innocent Idibia has debunked a few of the speculations, fans seem divided on matter.

The different opinion by general public seem to escalate the situation around the controversy further. Dr Natasha Idibia’s recent statement where she insisted that marriage does not place her below her husband or any man also stretched the situation further. In a strongly worded statement, Natasha said being a celebrity does not place anyone above the law.

“Being a musician doesn’t mean you are above the law. Being a man doesn’t mean you can do and undo,” she said. She stressed that she would not tolerate behaviour she believes other women may have endured. “If your ex took that rub!sh from you, I won’t. I am a doctor and a career woman; I can’t take orders and give submission to another human because he is my husband. We are all equal.”

Natasha added that she has advised 2Baba to improve himself academically, saying the standards abroad differ from those in Nigeria. “I have advised him to go back to school. See, London is not Nigeria. Here, male and female are equal,” she noted.

Her remarks come amid escalating controversy between the couple, which has drawn widespread attention on social media While others are happy that 2face former wife, Annie Idibia has been vindicated from the outburst of the current wife, Natasha Irobosa others feel the couple should be left alone to settle their issues amicably.

Many social media influencers have admonished the music star to enjoy what he brought upon himself, stating that one would only appreciate a good thing they have when they lose it. Meanwhile; the Edo State House of Assembly on Tuesday summoned the member representing Egor Constituency, Natasha Irobosa, to appear before its Ethics and Privileges Committee within one week.

The Assembly said she was invited to defend herself over allegations of misconduct leveled against her. It was gathered that the development comes amid growing controversy surrounding the lawmaker’s relationship with music legend, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba.

Speaking during plenary, the Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, said Irobosa must explain why her conduct had dragged the name of the Assembly “in the mud.” He said, “Hon. Natasha Irobosa has been summoned to appear before the Ethics and Privilege Committee of the Assembly due to her recent conduct which has been trending online. “This conduct drags the name of the House into the mud, and it is the responsibility of members of the Assembly to conduct themselves well.

“This House has cerebral minds and educated people who have been dragged in the mud for too long by our colleague, Hon. Natasha. She has been trending on social media and television for the wrong reason. “The House has members who know what they are doing, and the attitude of our member has brought this House to disrepute, and we will not tolerate it.”

The Speaker added that the committee would submit its findings to the House within two weeks. More so, fans of 2Baba have expressed deep concern over the singer’s marriage following a series of disturbing videos circulating online. One of the videos captured a heated exchange between the artiste and Natasha during an Instagram Live session on Monday.

The live session, hosted by media personality, Daddy Freeze, featured members of 2Baba’s former management team discussing stalled international projects when the singer suddenly joined the broadcast. Moments into his appearance, he was heard confronting Natasha, asking, “What is your problem?” The situation quickly escalated, with Natasha appearing to attempt to seize the phone as both raised their voices before the session abruptly ended.

The incident came shortly after another viral clip showed the singer being handcuffed and escorted away by police officers in the United Kingdom.

The footage, shared by blogger Tosin Silverdam, captured officers speaking with 2Baba outside a retail store before leading him away. The viral clips have triggered widespread anxiety among fans and industry watchers, many of whom fear the singer may be experiencing a deepening personal and marital crisis.

During the live session, 2Baba’s former management team alleged that internal interference had halted major international plans. These included a UK tour, an African tour, stadium concerts, and government-backed engagements across several countries. “You go out there to make your money; even if it’s 100,000 people listening, the money is enough to sustain you,” his former manager, Kaka Igbokwe, said.