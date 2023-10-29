Another Mmm Ponzi Scheme: Over 2.7m Nigerians Lose N89.4bn To BBHTV

Indications at the weekend showed that over 2. 7 million Nigerians may have been scammed of over N80 bil- lion by yet another Ponzi scheme, which sneaked into the life of unsuspecting Nigerians three months ago. Our correspondent learnt that the company, which claims on its site to have commenced operation in Nigeria three months ago, under the corporate name BBH Films Nigeria Limited, is not even registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission, even its claim to be a Nigerian arm of a UK based company, BBH Global could not be independently verified at the time of filing this report.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the company, which investigation reveals to have been around in the country for about six months now, lured the victims into ponzi with mouthwatering incentives and bonuses after investing just a little, the lowest investment being N15,000 for those on what is called P1 level. One could rise to the highest level of P9. Only one person had risen to P8, a reverend gentleman, who introduced over 800 members of his church into the scheme.

Our correspondent learnt that unknown to the victims, the journey to the final collapse of the scheme, started on Sunday, October 1, when the company announced that the participants cannot make any withdrawal of their monies from the company because the financial department of the company would be closed for one week due to the strike threat by Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC ) and it’s Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart.

But ‘recruitment’ of new people into the scheme, which is the basic criterion for a member to rise in the company and earn fabulous bonuses and other incentives was to continue in the week which the company said was a ‘holiday’ period. Although, the strike did not hold, the no withdrawal order was not rescinded; rather the second week when the people were allowed to withdraw, on Monday when people on P1 were supposed to withdraw, many could not.

The company claimed that it was a network challenge because they were carrying out system upgrades. On Tuesday, when it was the turn of another set of the participants to make withdrawal, the company announced another one day ‘holiday’, claiming that it was celebrating its fifth anniversary. The implication was that for two weeks, there was little or no withdrawals by people and on the third week. That was last week, when the company announced that its accounts holding about N89.4 billion had been frozen by the Federal Inland Revenue Service because the participants were not paying their Personal Income Tax.

However, checks by the Sunday Telegraph revealed that FIRS does not collect Personal Income Tax and therefore could not have frozen the company’s account over that matter. The state where the company is domiciled collects the personal income tax from companies. Special Assistant on Media to the Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service, Dare Adekanbi, told Sunday Telegraph that because it is “unethical for FIRS to release information about taxpayers to the public, our response is no comment.”

Efforts by this newspaper to get responses from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( E F C C ) and the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) to react to the matter did not yield fruits as at the time of filing this report.