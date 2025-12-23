Another Injury Set Back For Senegal

Senegal have confirmed promising striker Assane Diao is out of the Africa Cup of Nations, in yet another setback for a player considered one of their brightest prospects.

The participation of the 20-yearold in the tournament had been in doubt all week after he injured his hamstring while playing for Como against AS Roma in Serie A last week Monday.

But his withdrawal was only finally confirmed by the Senegalese Football Federation at the weekend. “Medical examinations conducted by the national team’s medical staff revealed a hamstring injury in his right leg, resulting in his withdrawal from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations,” said a statement.

“The Senegalese Football Federation wishes Assane Diao a speedy recovery and hopes to see him back on the pitch very soon.” Since choosing to represent Senegal, the former Spanish under-21 international’s career has struggled, being hit by cruel luck, hampered by recurring injuries.

Diao has only two caps, both earned in March during the World Cup qualifiers. The Cup of Nations was meant to be a significant step towards establishing himself in the senior squad. Senegal have already lost defender Ilay Camara to injury and have yet to announce a replacement for Diao.