Another Gestapo Admiral

Naval officers are trained to be complete gentlemen, distinct from the brute force associated with other men in khaki. Colour white is special and it signifies neatness, in appearance and character.

That is the uniform of the Nigerian naval officer. To rise to the rank of Rear Admiral in the Navy, an officer must have gone through different levels of training. The higher the rank, the better the experience.

It is strange to find a two-star sea lion operating like Adolf Hitler’s bull dog Gestapo officers. Recently, there were allegations that George Eyo, a retired Rear Admiral, advanced to a hotel in the Durumi area of Abuja with two naval ratings, to disturb the peace associated with such an environment. In a commando style raid, guests and workers were brutalised.

One account said they were after two young men who had taken ladies to lodge in the facility. There could have been suspicion of sorts but that was not enough provocation for the retired naval officer to become a bully, descending on staff on duty.

Eyo and his boys were captured on Close Circuit Television (CCTV), creating an ugly scene quite below the standard of a senior citizen of his standing. Assaulting guests and workers in itself is an offence. He should have reported the case to the police and allowed for thorough investigations.

This is an officer that had served as Chief of Defence Training and Operations and once represented the Chief of Defence Staff at the Armed Forces Rehabilitation Centre, Oshodi, Lagos.

He charged the 343 retirees to be of good conduct. Eyo’s words then were weighty. He said: “Society will expect a high moral standard and discipline from you.”

Sadly, the same man has done the exact opposite of what he demanded of senior Non Commissioned Officers. We call on the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Christopher Ogala, to wade into this untoward behaviour of a retired top officer. Lawlessness has no place in the Armed Forces.

Officers are supposed to be law enforcers, not law breakers. If there was fear that the young men could have abducted the girls, the proper thing to do was to report to the police.

As a retired officer, the police would have done the needful. To allege is to prove. Involving guests and hotel workers in the melee was uncalled for.

The Nigerian Navy is too clean to be dirtied in the mud, like pigs. The is the same Navy of Akin Aduwo, who even in sea battle, chose to spare his friend, Paschal Odu, although the former refused to hop unto a Nigerian warship after losing his Biafran battle ship.

Competing with the best in Africa should be the target of the Navy. Doing joint exercises with the best in the world, especially to safeguard the Gulf of Guinea is a thing of pride. Stories of Admirals fighting in hotels, streets and highways diminish the force.

In 2008, Uzoma Okere was brutalised by seamen attached to Admiral Henry Arogundade, simply because she refused to give way when his convoy was trapped in traffic on Victoria Island, Lagos. Four ratings turned the young woman to a punching bag and at the end of the battering, she was rendered half naked.

What the attackers – Francis Okoloagu, S. A. Kaniga, S. Bullem and I. Jeremiah – did not know that they were captured on camera and the video went viral.

It was not revealed to them that the victim was the daughter of a retired Army officer, Col. Emeka Okere who was a course mate of then Senate President David Mark. The colonel was Sergeant-at-Arms of the Senate.

The case was taken to court and in January 2010, Justice Opeyemi Oke, of a Lagos High Court, ruled against the Admiral and his boys.

Miss Okere was awarded N100 million as damages. Arogundade, who claimed he was reading newspapers in his official car while the beating lasted, appealed the judgment.

That case did not stop Read Admiral Ibrahim Dewu and his escorts from assaulting Suleiman Jazuli and a family member, more than a decade later. The senior naval officer reacted when Jazuli, a police officer overtook his vehicle on the way to Abuja, in 2021.

To be fair to the Navy, a former Chief of Naval Staff, Awwal Gambo, warned officers against indiscipline and misdemeanour, by men under them. Apparently, they have not obeyed that command. When Rear Admirals are involved in assault, worse is expected from sea men.

The Navy cannot be at sea in this battle to stem lawlessness. Admiral Ogala must reach out to senior officers, retired and serving. It does not give the force a good image to see a retired Rear Admiral throwing punches, like Mike Tyson, in an Abuja hotel, or anywhere.

