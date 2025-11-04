Another Fuel Tanker Explosion: Another Avoidable Tragedy

The October 22, 2025 crash and subsequent explosion of an articulated vehicle conveying fuel which happened in Essa, along the BidaAgaje Road in the Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State in which 42 people lost their lives reflects the sorry state of our nation. These include decrepit infrastructure characterised by pothole-riddled roads, obsolete oil pipelines, poor medical facilities and the like.

According to the Niger State Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander, Aishatu Saadu, tragedy occurred when the articulated vehicle skidded off the road, spilling its contents which then exploded soon after the crash. The people who were injured in the incident were taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Bida for medical attention with many of them suffering severe burns.

Reacting on the incident, the Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, offered his “deepest condolences” to the people affected and confirmed in a statement that the tanker explosion “claimed many lives and left several others injured”. The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, added: “This is yet another painful, difficult, and tragic one for the people and the state government.”

On his part, the Chairman of the Niger State Tanker Drivers’ Association, Farouk Mohammed Kawo, said that the tragedy was “devastating and avoidable.” Kawo added that some 30 crashes have been recorded on the same route in the month of October alone! And that the high rate of accidents is due to the “deplorable state of the roads” – and that is where the pain lies.

It would be recalled that in October last year a similar fuel tanker explosion happened in Majia, Jigawa State killing as many as 153 people. Worthy of note is the fact that in the wake of that incident the VicePresident Kashim Shettima called for a comprehensive review of fuel transportation safety protocols across the nation assuring that steps would be taken to prevent a repeat.

But it happened again last month! And taking proactive measures against the recurring fuel tanker explosions goes beyond mere rhetoric. As at February 2025, it was revealed that some 300 people had died from such explosions in the four months from October 2024 to January 2025. Yet, no-one has been held accountable for the blood-letting menace.

Of increasing importance is that of proper inspection of fuel tankers before they ply the roads in order to check their suitability to convey inflammable contents

According to Gladys Chukwurah, an explosion expert, though official figures are hard to come by, research, however, shows that from January 2009 to October 2024, there were 169 fuel tanker accidents which led to 1,613 deaths in Nigeria. According to her, one of the most recent accidents also took place in Niger State, on January 18, 2025 killing 86 people and injuring dozens.

But the pertinent questions remain, on the possible causes and recommended solutions to the life-wasting fuel tanker explosions. Deploying the Root Cause Approach (RCAA) on the factors responsible for it include pothole-riddled roads, careless and incompetent drivers: some of who drive under the dangerous influence of alcohol and drugs, as well as on-street parking.

This takes place where there are no parking lots for trucks. Others include overloading with some tankers designed to carry a maximum load of 33,000 litres upgraded to convey 45,000 litres – but are often found carrying as much as 75,000 litres. That is according to findings from Chukwurah’s research. Such has led to the government’s recent decision to bar tankers carrying 60,000 litres from our roads.

But we cannot run away from the fact that the situation is compounded by the inexplicable decision of people to risk their lives in scooping the highly inflammable product often with deadly consequences. The resulting conflagration, apart from consuming many lives, also leads to the release of toxic and hazardous polluting carbon monoxide gas and particulate matter emissions causing cancer and cardiovascular, respiratory and neurological diseases.

One of the ways the government can tackle the menace is by providing durable roads and dedicated parking spaces for the tankers. Also, the Federal Government should revive the use of railways for the transportation of fuel as it was back in the sixties and seventies.

This would definitely reduce the heavy dependence on roads to transport the highly inflammable product. There is also a need to enforce the laws that regulate the movement of fuel tankers. We even suggest there should be a time frame for their movement, especially in urban areas and preferably between midnight and 6am, when the roads are relatively less congested.

This could come as a temporary measure to be reviewed after the railways are fully rehabilitated and working. Of increasing importance is that of proper inspection of fuel tankers before they ply the roads in order to check their suitability to convey inflammable contents. The mental status of the drivers should be assessed to ensure that they are not under the influence of alcohol and hard drugs.

Going forward, there should be severe sanctions on the companies whose articulated vehicles are involved in avoidable accidents leading to deaths and environmental hazards. People should be enlightened on the dangers of scooping fuel from fallen tankers because of their volatility. Prevention will not only protect our environment but more importantly save priceless lives.