New Telegraph

November 14, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 14, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Another Fuel Tanker…

Another Fuel Tanker Explodes In Jigawa

Another fuel laden tanker has gone up in flames in Jigawa State, North West Nigeria. The incident which happened at Jigawa-Kano border, caused panic among bystanders.

Public Relations Officer of the Federal Fire Service, Jigawa State Command, Aliyu M. A., who confirmed the incident to newsmen yesterday, said,

“On November 12, 2024, at approximately 10:43 hours, the Federal Fire Service received a distress call from Kuho Village Head, Zubairu Ahmad, regarding a tanker accident at Tsaida, Kwanar Kalle, near Gamoji village along Maiduri Road.”

“The FFS responded promptly, arriving at the scene at 10:50 hours.

The fire was contained and brought under control,” Aliyu added, however not saying if there was casualty or not. The development comes one month after a similar incident in October, resulting in over 170 deaths.

The incident occurred on October 15, 2024, when a truck carrying petrol, travelling from Kano to Nguru in Yobe State, exploded in Majia located in Taura Local Government Area of the state.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Deepwater Projects: Nigeria Poised To Tap Into $90bn Financing
Read Next

Dangote Refinery: ‘Govt’s Support’ll Encourage More Investments’
Share
Copy Link
×