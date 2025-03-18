Another Explosion Rocks Oil Facility In Rivers

Share

Less than 24 hours after the previous incident, another explosion on Tuesday hit an oil facility in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) of Rivers State.

New Telegraph reports that the development is coming just hours after a similar incident occurred at the Trans-Niger Pipeline operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

According to an anonymous source who spoke with Vanguard, the explosion occurred on Tuesday morning at a manifold connecting a federal oil pipeline in the Okwawriwa area of ONELGA.

Residents reportedly woke up to see a massive fire raging at the facility, which is situated at a considerable distance from residential areas.

The affected facility plays a critical role in transporting petroleum products from major oil companies, including Seplat, Agip, and Shell.

READ ALSO:

The pipeline, which runs through ONELGA and parts of Imo State, ultimately channels crude oil to Brass in Bayelsa State.

The latest explosion follows an earlier incident, less than 12 hours prior, when a section of the Trans-Niger Pipeline in Gokana Local Government Area burst into flames.

That pipeline serves as a key transport route for crude oil destined for the Bonny Terminal.

As of the time of reporting, the exact cause of both explosions remains unknown, and it is unclear if they were due to sabotage or technical faults.

Following the first explosion, the Rivers State Police Command confirmed that an investigation had been launched.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that two suspects had been detained for questioning in connection with the Trans-Niger Pipeline incident.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

