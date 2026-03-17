Another Ex-Eagles Defender Orairo Slumps, Dies

Nigeria’s football community has again been plunged into mourning following the death of former Green Eagles defender, Lawrence Orairo, who reportedly slumped and died on Sunday morning in Lagos.

According to available information, the former international collapsed while playing on a football field in the Kirikiri area of Lagos State. Efforts by those around him to revive him proved unsuccessful, and he was later confirmed dead.

Orairo’s death comes only days after the passing of two other prominent figures in Nigerian football — former Super Eagles coach Adegboye Onigbinde and ex-Super Eagles midfielder Henry Nwosu — further deepening the grief within the country’s football fraternity.

During his playing days, Orairo was part of the Nigerian national team then known as the Green Eagles, representing the country in an era that helped lay the foundation for modern Nigerian football. At club level, he played for New Nigerian Bank FC of Benin City, one of the dominant sides in the Nigerian domestic league during the 1970s and 1980s.

The club, which was originally founded as Ethiope FC in Sapele, Delta State, later relocated to Benin City where it became a powerhouse in Nigerian club football.