Another Eagles Star Suffers Injury Days After AFCON Campaign

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu has suffered a potentially serious injury while on duty for his club, Trabzonspor. Onuachu was named in Trabzonspor starting eleven for their clash with Istanbul Basaksehir in the quarterfinals of the Turkish Cup yesterday afternoon. Trabzonspor secured a 1-0 victory courtesy of a 57th-minute strike from Edin Visca to advance to the competition’s semifinals.

However, Onuachu did not stay on his feet to the end of the encounter as he succumbed to injury in the 68th minute and was replaced by Enis Destan. After the encounter, Trabzon- spor manager Abdullah Avci commented on the injury suffered by the Nigerian forward.

Avci revealed that Onuachu would need to undertake an MRI test to determine the extent of his injury, insisting that the club would provide information regarding how long the striker would be out of action on Thursday. Onuachu becomes the latest Nigerian star to suffer injury barely 19 days after the conclusion of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.