Another Cult Leader Surrenders To Police In Rivers

On Saturday, another leader of a cult group simply identified as General Silas in Rivers State turned himself in to the Ahoada Police Division.

General Silas who is from Odiereke Ubie in the Ahoada West Local Government Area of the state is reportedly the most recent gang leader to hand himself in to the police.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Silas, a Greenland cult leader turned himself in along with his ammunition, which include two pump action rifles.

The Police’s repeated raids on the cult leaders’ sites in recent years may have influenced their choice to surrender.

Grace Iringe-Koko, the Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police Command is yet to respond to text messages sent to her by Today, to confirm the development.

Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Nwonyi Emeka, in a media conference, recently disclosed that ‘General’ 2Man and ‘General’ Worldwide, all Greenland cult group members, have surrendered to the police.