Another Collapsed Building Claims 4 Lives In Niger

No fewer than four persons have died following the collapse of a mining site in Farin-Doki town in Paikoro local government area of Niger state.

It should be noted that, this is happening about one year ago, after the mining pit in Galkogo town of Shiroro local government of Niger state collapsed trapping over 50 miners with 8 of them eventually confirmed killed.

Although, while locals say four people died the Police confirmed that only two miners namely: Buhari Kano and Mallam Tasiu both from Kano State were killed in the incident.

New Telegraph gathered that the collapsed mining pit is also being operated by the same company where 8 people died last April.

Eyewitness’s reports have it that the miners were involved in their business when suddenly it caved in trapping the workers.

An official of the state Ministry of Mines who spoke on condition of anonymity said “we are not aware that the incident occurred, even if it occurred it was not reported to us”

