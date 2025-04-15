Another Collapse Claims 4 Lives In Niger 

Share

No fewer than four persons have died following the collapse of a mining site in Farin-Doki town, Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State.

This incident comes nearly a year after a similar tragedy in Galkogo town, Shiroro Local Government Area, where a mining pit collapsed, trapping over 50 miners and killing eight.

While local sources claim that four people died in the latest collapse, the Police have confirmed the deaths of only two miners: Buhari Kano and Mallam Tasiu, both from Kano State.

New Telegraph gathered that the collapsed mining pit is operated by the same company where eight people died in April last year.

Eyewitnesses reported that the miners were carrying out their activities when the site suddenly caved in, trapping the workers.

An official of the Niger State Ministry of Mines, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “We are not aware that the incident occurred. Even if it did, it was not reported to us.”

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police Wasiu Abiodun, said: “Information was received that there was a collapse/slide at a mining site in the Farin-Doki area. During the rock slide, two persons were trapped and later identified as Buhari Kano and Mallam Tasiu, both of Kano State.”

He stated that police operatives from the Erena Division, along with community members, were mobilized to the scene for a rescue operation.

“Unfortunately, the lifeless bodies of the two persons were recovered and taken to a hospital in Zumba,” he said.

Abiodun added that preliminary investigations revealed the victims were suspected to have entered the site at night for illegal mining activities before the rock slide occurred. He said the incident remains under further investigation.

