Another Chibok Girl Rescued After Nine Years In Captivity

Rebecca Kabu, one of the 277 Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram on April 14, 2014, was welcomed by the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, on Friday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the Nigerian armed forces rescued Rebecca Kabu in Cameroon on Monday, July 17 after spending nine years in the captivity of his abductors.

Presenting Rebecca to the first lady on Friday, Yaminu Musa, Coordinator of the counter-terrorism centre in the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), said the girl was 13 at the time of her abduction and is now 23 years old.

The First Lady, who met Rebecca along with the Vice President’s wife, Hajia Nana Shettima, pledged to take care of Rebecca’s medical needs and make sure she was healthy enough to return to school gladly.

Mrs Tinubu thanked the National Intelligence Agency, the Office of the NSA, other security agencies, and everyone who helped Rebecca get out of captivity while also vowing that the other females being held captive would not be forgotten.

She said, “Cases of amnesia should be treated; it is difficult to get by, but since you are still here, God has plans for you. I thank the office of the NSA and NIA for not relenting and everyone that is assisting in her rehabilitation.

“Rebecca will be our first comeback story and returnee; she is our first fruit; she is a case I am quite interested in to see that she can go back to school at her own pace.’’

The First Lady stated that her non-profit organisation, Renewed Hope Initiative, was actively pursuing ways for adult ladies who had been expelled from school to go back and receive a top-notch education.

She assured Rebecca that she would be one of the first to benefit from her generosity.

According to Tinubu, if the younger generation is educated, they will be able to integrate into society and carry on the positive traditions that the older generation has established.

“Earlier, I talked to the NSA representative about cases of alternative high schools where girls like Rebecca can go back and learn at their pace because education is important for her and others.

“They need education as a tool for the marketplace, to be able to understand and manage the inheritance and legacies that shall be handed to them.”

Rebecca replied to the first lady in a quiet voice that she could hardly understand the language, but the first lady comforted her by saying that she would overcome the difficulty.

According to him, the returnee had received a physical and mental health clearance to be reunited with her parents in Borno state’s Zana village.

He declared that the NSA office will then follow up and bring her case, along with the cases of the other 15 rescued and rehabbed girls, to the Federal Government for funding for their education.