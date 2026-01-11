Another Call For Stiff Penalties For Drug Traffickers – The Sunday Mail

Another call for stiff penalties for drug traffickers

Dear Editor,

A few days ago, while browsing online, I came across a troubling report about a 37-year-old man who was once arrested for the same drug-related offence and was punished some years earlier. The story was unsettling, not just because of the crime itself, but because it highlighted a deeper problem: how lightly some drug offences are treated, even after the damage they cause has become painfully clear.

Stories like this revive a long-standing public conversation about whether punishments for drug trafficking truly match the gravity of the harm involved. Across the country, many concerned citizens have continued to argue that weak sentences fail to discourage offenders, especially when drug abuse and trafficking are already tearing families apart, destroying young lives, and burdening communities with lasting health and social problems.

There is a widely held belief that punishment should not only be corrective but also preventive. When penalties are mild and easily bypassed with money, they send the wrong message—that crime can be a calculated risk rather than a serious moral and legal violation.

Young people watching from the sidelines may conclude that the rewards outweigh the consequences, and that is a dangerous lesson for any society. Consider the effort involved in bringing a drug offender to justice. Law enforcement officers often risk their lives tracking suspects, gathering evidence, and seeing cases through to court.

Yet, after all that sacrifice, a conviction may result in a short prison term with an option of a fine that a well-funded offender can easily pay. The individual walks free, unchanged, while the officer is left wondering whether the struggle was worth it.

In such situations, justice feels incomplete not just to the public, but to those tasked with protecting it. Contrast that with a firm, non-negotiable sentence that reflects the seriousness of the offence. A lengthy prison term without the option of a fine sends a powerful signal. It tells potential offenders that drug trafficking is not a business risk but a life altering mistake.

It also reassures honest citizens and dedicated NDLEA officers that the law stands firmly on the side of public safety. The case is cited because it follows a familiar pattern. After an earlier arrest involving a large quantity of hard drugs concealed for export, he was convicted and paid a fine. Rather than abandon the trade, he reportedly returned to it, adopting new methods and deeper secrecy.

That return to crime suggests that the earlier punishment failed to reform or deter him. One can only imagine the mindset of those around such offenders friends, partners, or associates who may assume that arrest is merely a temporary inconvenience, easily resolved with money. If consequences were truly severe and unavoidable, that confidence would vanish, and with it, much of the temptation to persist in the trade.

Ultimately, this is not about vengeance; it is about protection, responsibility, and the value we place on human life. Drug trafficking fuels addiction, violence, broken homes, and lost futures. If the law treats it casually, society pays the price repeatedly.

Stronger, more consistent punishments may not solve the problem overnight, but they could mark a decisive step toward discouraging repeat offences and safeguarding the next generation from a path that leads only to ruin. Aernan Lubem writes from Makurdi, Benue State

Orchestrated attack on Gov Bala, attack on Bauchi’s mandate

Dear Editor,

Despite repeated and calculated attempts by unscrupulous elements, both from within and outside Bauchi State, to sow discord and undermine our collective harmony, Bauchi has remained resilient. Our unity has endured across religious, ethnic, and political lines.

Recent attempts to malign Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir with baseless and reckless allegations, including the absurd claim that he finances terrorism, represent nothing more than desperate political blackmail. Notably, these accusations gained traction following his principled refusal to defect to the ruling party at the centre.

Such narratives are not only unfounded but also dangerously misleading and intended to poison public discourse. When bandits attempted to destabilise Alkaleri and Toro, and during reported farmer-herder clashes in the Darazo Local Government Area, Governor Bala acted swiftly and decisively. He did not rest until these threats were neutralised, not merely displaced from affected communities but eliminated from the state entirely.

To further peace, inclusivity, and equitable representation, his administration established additional Emirate Councils to address historical grievances, prevent communal conflicts, and strengthen local governance. One must therefore ask: if Bauchi State is peaceful and free from terrorist activity, how could its Governor possibly be financing terrorism? Had there been any evidence of terrorist presence in Bauchi, such claims might warrant scrutiny.

The absence of terrorism in the state serves as a clear rebuttal to these allegations. We must demand to know where, when, and how Governor Bala is alleged to have engaged in such acts, questions his accusers cannot answer. In conclusion, this is a defining moment for the people of Bauchi State.

We must rally behind our democratically elected Governor and reject the politics of falsehood and character assassination. United, we must resist attempts by sycophants and political jobbers to tarnish the reputation of an innocent and hardworking leader. Governor Bala Mohammed is not a criminal. Ukasha Rabiu Magama writes from Magama Toro, Bauchi State

Still on Anthony Joshua’s car accident

Dear Editor,

The unfortunate road traffic crash involving popular boxer Anthony Joshua, which claimed the lives of two of his friends, is deeply sad and tragic. It is yet another painful reminder of how suddenly lives can be cut short on our roads.

Beyond the grief and public attention surrounding the incident, it is important to reflect soberly on what happened and what could have been done differently. This tragedy once again highlights the alarming number of lives lost daily on Nigerian roads, many of them avoidable.

Road traffic crashes have become so frequent that they are often treated as routine news, yet each incident leaves behind devastated families and communities. These deaths are not inevitable; they are largely the result of human actions and systemic failures. Although the crash itself has come and gone, the lessons must not be ignored. If nothing is learnt, similar incidents will continue to occur.

Every major accident presents an opportunity to reassess our driving culture, enforcement systems, and collective attitude toward road safety. The incident strongly reinforces the repeated calls by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for attitudinal change among drivers and other road users. Reckless driving, impatience, and disregard for traffic regulations remain major contributors to road carnage in Nigeria. Until these behaviours change, accidents will persist regardless of enforcement efforts. The driver was alleged to have violated the legal speed limit of 100 kilometres per hour on that road, as stipulated in the Nigerian Highway Code.

In addition, the driver also allegedly engaged in wrongful overtaking while speeding, making it impossible to regain control of the vehicle. There is a lot to say about this dangerous combination as a major cause of the collision with the stationary articulated vehicle parked on the outer part of the road. Equally concerning was the improper parking of the articulated vehicle on such a busy highway.

This practice is regrettably common on Nigerian expressways, where broken-down or parked vehicles are left without adequate warning signs. The absence of caution signs to alert approaching drivers has contributed to countless fatal crashes and should be unequivocally condemned. Commendation, however, must be given to the FRSC officers who arrived at the scene within minutes.

Their prompt response ensured that Anthony Joshua was rescued and taken to the hospital swiftly. Such professionalism demonstrates the critical role the corps plays in saving lives under challenging circumstances. That said, the responsibility of securing lives on our roads should not rest solely on the FRSC.

The agency is clearly underfunded and lacks sufficient logistics, equipment, and patrol vehicles to effectively cover the vast road network. Drivers, on their part, must take personal responsibility by obeying traffic rules, particularly speed limits, which remain a leading cause of fatal accidents.

The federal government should, as a matter of urgency, declare a state of emergency on traffic accidents in Nigeria. Adequate funding and equipping of the FRSC is essential if accidents are to be reduced to the barest minimum and fatalities prevented. Road safety is a shared responsibility, and only through collective commitment can we hope to end the needless loss of lives on our roads. Tochukwu Jimo Obi writes from Abuja, FCT

Save Radio Nigeria, Kaduna

Dear Editor,

Radio Nigeria Kaduna stands as a historically significant broadcast institution in Nigeria. Founded in 1962 by a regional government and later integrated into the federal broadcasting system, it played key roles in national communication and development, spreading educational and cultural programs across the Hausa-speaking world.

Despite facing infrastructure and relevance challenges in recent decades, its legacy as one of Africa’s most influential radio stations remains widely acknowledged. Radio Nigeria Kaduna (also known as Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, FRCN Kaduna) transmits its programmes using different types of radio broadcast technologies so people can receive the signals on ordinary radio receivers.

Historically, Radio Nigeria Kaduna used shortwave (SW) frequencies to cover very long distances — reaching listeners across northern Nigeria and even other countries in sub-Saharan Africa. Its Kaduna station broadcasts on medium wave (often called AM), which uses lower frequencies and covers a wide area, especially at night, just as the FM frequencies serve local and regional audiences in Kaduna and nearby areas.

However, the shortwave service, which covers a wide range of services, has largely collapsed and has not been operational, thereby robbing the wider audiences of the benefits of enjoying the hitherto various Hausa services provided by the station across the length and breadth of the country.

Instead of focusing on rehabilitating the shortwave transmission, the management now places more emphasis on online streaming through which listeners can access the station’s programmes anywhere via the internet. With the high cost of data, many regular listeners who relied on shortwave (SW) transmission to enjoy their daily broadcasting programmes have been shut out of the station.

The zonal director should go beyond lamentations or creating an alternative channel for Hausa, Nupe, Kanuri, and Fulfulde listeners to fix the shortwave (SW) transmission, which covers wide areas. Radio Nigeria Kaduna is a historical station and a household name not only within Kaduna but entire northern Nigeria.

Despite its importance, the radio station has continued to lose listeners due to the collapse of the shortwave (SW) transmission. With the Tinubu government’s policies and programmes, the need for sensitisation and passing of information to Nigerians in the language they understand and through the medium that is accessible to everyone is of paramount importance.

It has therefore become imperative to quickly fix the SW for wider coverage. I am hereby appealing to the Minister of Information and Communication to come to the aid of this historical and educational radio station by prevailing on the zonal director to do the needful and save the station before it collapses. Ibrahim Mustapha writes from Pambegua, Kaduna State.