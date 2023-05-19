Another Business Man Assassinated In Onitsha

There is palpable tension in Onitsha and environ in Anambra State following the murder of a businessman, Sir Edwin Umealo. Umealo was last seen on Sunday night when he attended a meeting at Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of the state and has since not returned. His decomposing body was however discovered yesterday evening inside his SUV on a track road by a bush.

New Telegraph learnt from a competent source that the victim, popularly called Sir White by his friends and business associates was possibly killed at about 7pm last Sunday as he was driving to his Asaba, Delta State home. Sir Umealo who New Telegraph learnt hails from Umunze in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State was said to have attended a meeting in one of the communities in the state and was returning home when the assassins struck.

Our source said that his assailants shot and left him to die in the pool of his blood inside his SUV without taking any valuable, indicating that it may be an assassination. His car, handsets and cash with him were said to have been left intact when Police came and took his corpse away to the mortuary.

Family sources say they believe he must have been trailed from where he attended the meeting. Umealo who is a businessman at Ogboefere Market, Onitsha is married with four children. When contacted, the Anambra State Police Command Public Relation Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, could not be reached as at the time of filing this report.