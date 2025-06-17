Another Building Collapses In Lagos

Share

A two-storey building under construction on Craig Street, Shomolu, Lagos, has collapsed in the early hours of yesterday during the decking process.

This marks another worrying occurrence of structural failure in the bustling metropolis, though thankfully, this time, without the tragic loss of life often associated with such incidents.

The collapsed structure is one of two buildings being erected on the site. While the exact cause of the collapse remains under investigation, the incident saw the building’s pillars fall into a nearby church, causing partial damage.

Worshippers inside the church at the time of the collapse escaped unscathed, with no injuries reported. “It’s nothing short of a miracle,” one eyewitness, who preferred to remain anonymous, commented.

“We heard a loud rumble, and then the building just came down. We all thought the worst, especially with people in the church, but everyone walked out.”

Following the collapse, officials from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), swiftly responded to the scene.

A coordinated search was immediately conducted to ensure no victims were trapped under the debris, confirming the absence of casualties or injuries.

Share