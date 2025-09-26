Another Blow For Eagles As Onyedika Joins Growing Injury List Ahead W’Cup Qualifiers

Nigeria’s preparations for next month’s World Cup qualifiers have been dealt a huge setback after Raphael Onyedika limped off with a hamstring injury during Club Brugge’s league match against Westerlo.

The midfielder’s blow comes just days after Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was also sidelined, leaving the Super Eagles’ midfield depth in serious doubt. Onyedika’s evening ended after only 15 minutes when he pulled up while chasing a long ball, im- mediately signalling for medical attention.

T he 24-yearold req u i r e d assistance to leave the pitch, a worrying sight for both Brugge and the Super Eagles. His injury is particularly untimely, given his impressive form this season, where he has been central to Brugge’s domestic and European campaigns.

Just last week, he starred in their Champions League demolition of Monaco, scoring in the emphatic 4-1 win. Losing him, even temporarily, could disrupt Brugge’s rhythm and rob Nigeria of a vital midfield presence. The timing could not be worse for the Super Eagles, who already lost Lazio’s Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to a muscle injury sustained in the Derby della Capitale last weekend.