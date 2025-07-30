‘Another Baby Isn’t On My List Of Priorities’- Sophia Momodu

Fashion entrepreneur and social media personality, Sophia Momodu, Mother of Imade Adeleke (Singer Davido’s first daughter) made it clear publicly on snap that having another child is not her current priority and goal.

The reality TV star ( real housewives of Lagos) revealed this in her response to quench the curiosity of a fan on Snapchat.

The fan who admired her daughter, Imade Adeleke, commented “the most beautiful girl ever” and also went further to ask if it was possible for Sophia to still have a child.

“Another baby isn’t on my list of priorities, talk more of having another simply because I make beautiful babies,” she responded.

She went on further to clarify that expanding her family is not top of her to-do list at the moment.

READ ALSO:

Regardless of her revelation on not wanting to have another child just yet, she is known to be passionate about advocating for women’s empowerment and postnatal support and is also recognised for her dedication in uplifting vulnerable women and children across Africa.