Another Appointee Resigns From Ondo Governor’s Cabinet

Yinka Richards, Special Assistant on Special Duties to the Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has resigned from his position.

In a letter dated 16 February 2026, Richards stated that his resignation would take effect from 18 February 2026.

He explained his decision, saying, “This decision has not been made lightly. After careful reflection, I believe it is time for me to focus more on my national assignment and pursue the next phase of my political and professional journey. I remain profoundly grateful for the confidence reposed in me and for the platform granted to serve the people of Ondo State with dedication and integrity.”

Richards’ resignation follows a recent wave of departures from the governor’s cabinet.

Notably, the Senior Special Assistant on Multimedia, Taiwo Gbamila, and the Special Assistant on New Media, Sunday Abire, resigned on the same day as Gbamila.