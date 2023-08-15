Another Abia school benefits from Kalu’s desk distribution

Alayi Central School in the Bende Local Government Area of Abia State has joined others to benefit from Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s school infra- structure development as it took delivery of brand new writing desks for pupils. Public primary schools in Item and Ohafia have ben- efited from Kalu’s educational support initiative. The gesture is in line with the Abia North Sena- tor’s vision of promoting infrastructure development in communities as well as his massive investment in the education sector.

Former Governor Kalu during the distribution said the project was part of his efforts to create a condu- cive atmosphere for learn- ing and teaching across the senatorial district. He believed that the reno- vated classroom blocks, desks, solar street lights, educational materials he distributed and other projects that he attracted to the senatorial district would be greatly valued and urged members of the communities to protect the facilities against vandalism. Kalu, represented by Ndukwe Okereke and Chief Christopher Okoronkwo, reaf- firmed his decision to invest in the education sector say- ing: “Education remains the bedrock of any development.”