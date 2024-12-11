Another 2013 AFCON Winner Joins NPFL

Share

Another member of the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner, Brown Ideye, has returned to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPLF) after putting pen to paper for the record winner of the league, Enyimba International till the end of the 2024/2025 league season.

Ideye will be joining Ahmed Musa, who has been in impeccable form for Kano Pillars since returning to the league alongside another international, Shehu Abdullahi.

Confirming the deal, the coach of the two-time CAF Champions League winner, Yemi Olanrewaju, said they are looking forward to seeing the former star I n ac t I o n Enyimba Sporting Director and ex-international, Ifeanyi Ekwueme, a l s o confirmed the transfer.

“Yes, the talks have been going on for a while and we completed it yesterday,” Ekwueme said. “He will be with us until the end of the season and we believe he will bolster our team’s attack as we compete in the league and the continent.”

Ideye has been with out a club since leaving Kuwaiti side Al Yarmouk in 2022 but he is now set to stage a return to Nigeria’s top flight, taking after former international teammates Musa and Shehu who are currently playing for Kano Pillars.

The move will also mark the return of Ideye to the domestic scene 17 years after he left Ocean Boys in 2006. Ideye was close to joining former league champions Rivers United in October but the move collapsed.

