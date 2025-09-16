Anosike: How Critical Meteorology Data Fuels Sustainable Reporting

The Director-General, Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Professor Charles Anosike, has stated that meteorology provides the foundation for sustainability reporting in Nigeria. He made the statement during a high-level engagement with the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) over the weekend at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) office in Lagos.

Anosike, who is also Nigeria’s Permanent Representative with the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), explained that NiMet’s mandate is to ensure reliable climate data for regulators, businesses, and investors. According to him, accurate weather information drives effective decision-making across the financial and investment spectrum.

“NIMET’s data is critical for assessing the financial effectiveness of the emission factor, which is directly linked to economic and investment outcomes,” Anosike said. “Our role is to ensure access to evidence-based data that supports national and corporate strategies.”

At the meeting, NiMet presented a paper titled Socio-Economic Benefits of Agricultural Meteorology in an Emerging Economy: Risks and Opportunities. The paper detailed how timely forecasts help farmers reduce post-harvest losses, improve yields, and enhance food security.

It also outlined opportunities for adaptation financing in agriculture and agribusiness. Mr. John Briggs, Head of the SEC Lagos Office, welcomed the initiative and stressed the need to integrate NiMet’s climate data into the commodity value chain at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

He added that this integration would build resilience and improve market confidence. Dr. Ndidi Nnoli Edozien of the IFRS Foundation also emphasised that sustainability reporting requires credible data to align with global standards. She noted that investors are increasingly seeking reliable evidence to guide responsible investment and risk management decisions.

The engagement reached a key consensus that while climate finance provides resources, meteorology supplies the science and data that underpin effective investments. Participants agreed that integrating NiMet’s climate services into sustainability reporting frameworks would boost transparency, attract funding, and enhance Nigeria’s competitiveness.

Notable attendees included ISSB Board Member Professor Richard Barker, Dr. Neil Stewart, senior SEC officials, and NiMet representatives. The meeting underscored the strategic role of meteorology in sustainability reporting, emphasising its value in enhancing governance, promoting financial stability, and advancing Nigeria’s climate leadership agenda.

Meanwhile, the agency has marked a significant milestone in its quest for innovation and digitalisation by replacing its traditional manual flight folder system with an electronic flight folder (e-flight folder). This cutting-edge tool provides virtual access to a comprehensive suite of flight briefing applications, including weather reports, to pilots and airlines, thereby facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing safety protocols.

During a stakeholders’ forum held in Lagos, Prof. Charles Anosike, Director-General and CEO of NiMet, unveiled the Aeronautical Meteorology Bulletin, a groundbreaking publication designed to promote a deeper understanding of meteorology in the aviation industry.

This bulletin aims to empower airlines, pilots, air traffic controllers, and ground services to anticipate and manage weather-related challenges more effectively. “Creating a safer and more trustworthy weather-ready aviation environment is pivotal to our success as we strengthen and expand our quality management systems, including ISO certifications,” stated.

Notably, the recent certification of Enugu Airport has brought the total number of ISO-certified airports to five, with Lagos, Abuja, Kano, and Port Harcourt already on the list. He said plans are underway to add more airports to this esteemed list.

Anosike highlighted NiMet’s unwavering commitment to observing and monitoring the Nigerian atmosphere for potential hazards, taking meticulous records of meteorological elements, and making accurate weather and climate predictions across various timescales.

The agency’s timely communication of weather and climate information has been instrumental in providing reliable early warnings that safeguard critical sectors, including aviation, agriculture, marine and blue economy, water resources, energy, health, disaster risk reduction, building and construction, and telecommunications, he said.

The Director-General also spotlighted NiMet’s flagship product, the Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP), a vital early warning tool for farmers, livestock practitioners, and other sectors of the economy. The SCP provides crucial information on the onset and cessation dates of the rainy season, length of the rainy season, annual total rainfall, dry spell occurrence, little dry season, temperature forecasts, climate and health, and their socioeconomic implications.