Anosike Empowers 60 Anambra Widows With N5m Business Fund

Over 60 widows under the age of 30 years were on Friday empowered by the former Senator that represented Anambra North Senatorial District and currently Chairman of Anambra Imo River Basin Management Authorities, Sen Emma Anosike, to the tune of N5 million.

The widows who were selected from the 21 local government areas of Anambra state were provided with funds to assist their respective trades in a bid to salvage their current predicaments.

Recall that about 40 young widows had earlier been empowered by the Senator Emma Anosike Widowhood Foundation last year, while targeting about 100 beneficiaries in 2026.

According to Anosike, the essence of empowering young widows under the age of 30 was because they are more vulnerable and too exposed to palpable danger in the outside society.

He noted that one of the basic qualifications for the empowerment is that the beneficiary must have a trade or means of livelihood where the sum would be invested.

“When you look at them, you can see how vulnerable they are, and you can see that some of them are either pregnant or nursing mothers”

“The Foundation set up a committee that recommended them, and those who recommended them are their guarantors who would, from time to understudy how their business is moving and to ensure that they do not spend the money on trivial pursuits “, he said.

Anosike noted that by the end of the year 2026, the number would increase to about 100 persons, adding that they are expected to pay back the sum and reinvest the profits into their businesses, while the capital goes to yet another set of widows.

One of the year 2025 beneficiaries, Mrs Chizoba Igwedimma, a good vendor whose business was affected by the communal crisis in Kogi state, expressed joy that she is getting returns on her investments, adding that he brought two other widows who benefited from the Foundation.

Also speaking, Mrs Ndidi Nwoye and Mrs Chioma Nwankwo, both nursing mothers, posited that the empowerment would be put to good use, adding that they already have shops where they would invest the sum.

Venerable Dr Johnson Obiora Maduka, a teacher at St Paul’s Theological College, Awka, described the development as in line with the biblical teachings of God.

“I think if I say it is a surprise, I would be wrong because there is no surprise before God, and God knows everything, and God knows that a day like this would come ”

“It is worthy of emulation because many people are celebrating their Christmas and New Year in diverse ways, but he tried to celebrate his own with people of low level, like the young widows, so that they would feel the impact of the festive season”

“We thank God for him and his group who organised this function”

“The bible says that whatever you have comes from God, and when you read 1 Chronicles chapter 29 from verse 14, it says everything comes from you, and it is your own doing, be give you.

“If you are rich, it is God who made you to be rich, and that is to help the people who are not rich.”

“Also, Psalm 24 says everything comes from God and do not close their gates from the needy, and you remember the story of the rich man a Lazarus, and at the end of the day, the rich couldn’t carry his riches over there, and Lazarus was compensated in heaven”, he said.