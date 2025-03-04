Anora Sweeps Oscars With Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress

Share

Independent film, Anora swept the Oscars at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday, winning five awards including Best Picture and Best Actress for lead star, Mikey Madison.

“This is very surreal,” said Madison, who plays a sex worker who has a whirlwind romance with a Russian oligarch’s son. She said she will go back home to her new dogs and be brought “back down to earth”, reports the BBC.

In one of the most unpredictable races in years, Adrien Brody won Best Actor for The Brutalist, Zoe Saldaña got Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Pérez, and Kieran Culkin was named Best Supporting Actor.

Ariana Grande – who wore a sculptural Schiaparelli gown that had lots of people talking – performed a duet with Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, while Morgan Freeman paid tribute to Gene Hackman.

In arriving at the this Oscar voters, eschewing blockbuster contenders like “Wicked” and “Dune: Part Two,” instead added “Anora” — which has one of the lowest box-office totals ever for a best picture winner with $16 million in ticket sales — to a string of recent indie best picture winners, including “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “CODA” and “Nomadland.”

For a film industry that’s been transformed by streaming and humbled by economic turmoil, Baker and “Anora” epitomised a kind of cinematic purity. On the campaign trail, Baker called for the return to the 90-day exclusive theatrical release.

