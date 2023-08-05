Anonymous Nipples: We’re Stirring The Hornet’s Nest – Eziukwu

Ifeanyi Eziukwu is an actor, a creative director, and one of the leading production managers in the sector. He is also a producer with Just Theatre House, a theatre company based in Lagos, and currently the Production Manager with acclaimed Duke of Shomolu Productions. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about his passion for working behind-the-scene, his experience and challenges. He also talks about ‘Anonymous Nipples’, a Duke of Shomolu Production and

When and how did the passion for working behind the scene – as a director, producer or production manager – take the front burner?

I actually started behind the scene as a set/logistics manager at Wole Oguntokun’s Renegade Theatre for theatre@terra. I was on set as an actor not more than 10 times in the four journey with him. So I have always liked being behind the scene, and today a proof Shomolu Productions the biggest.

Do you still devote some time for acting?

Very few occasions, on set for a play this Sunday 6th August, 2023, ‘Light Out’ directed by Ben Chiadika for Pater’s Heritage.

How do you combine them?

I plan myself very well, and I give all of them the required attention needed. And I also delegate duties to make sure it has my mark on it.

Let’s talk about ‘Anonymous Nipples’, a Duke of Shomolu Production coming up soon. You are the production manager. What should we expect?

Anonymous Nipples – a trail of choices’, would be staged in Lagos on Aug. 26 and Aug, 27, at Agip Recital Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan Lagos. “We are stirring the hornet’s nest by attempting to throw up such taboo topics that are usually discussed in the dark.

It will delve into very delicate boundaries in its treatment of sex, incest, love, pain, fidelity and pleasure, among others. It will forcefully push attention towards the very critical nature of communication in healthy adult relationships.

From the perspective of a production manager, how is this production different from the previous production of ‘Anonymous Nipples’?

Both plays are gleaned from two super exciting books written by two investment bankers- Kai Orga (A Trail of Choices) and Joseph Edgar (Anonymous Nipples), who remain diametrically opposite in their attitude and approach towards the themes addressed in both plays. Also, both plays will be directed by the famous William Benson.

You have managed several stage productions. Which of them would you say has been most challenging so far and why?

I have managed Duke of Shomolu Productions since 2020 and this ‘Anon- ymous Nipples’ and ‘Trails of Choices’ is the 18th I have managed for the production firm. The most challenging one was 2022 when we had four productions with over 300 actors and crew.

Mrs. Lanke Mogaji my assistant supported to make the work easier and less stressful. It was very challenging but we pulled through .

What’s has been your working relationship with the executive chairman, the staff, directors, actors and crew so far?

My relationship with Chairman of Duke of Shomolu Foundation (DOSF), Joseph Edgar (chuckles), the Duke of Shomolu, the spiritual head of the company (chuckles again)… Well he is the best boss anyone can ask of. Sometimes I forget he is my boss, he is an elder brother I never had.

He always wants the best for everyone; always wants to know what you are doing at every point to grow. With the staffs of the company very cordial, the MD/CEO of the company who I call my president, Mrs Mofoluwake Edgar, very accessible and have a listening ear always ready to make it work no matter how difficult it is. The MD, Mrs Mayen Ezekiel-Etim, , is a wonderful supporter.

Without her and the MD/CEO it will be difficult to get certain approval. Mrs Lanke Mogaji we are always working together and brainstorm- ing to help the work. Also, Mrs Emem Udom, our hard- working Human Resources Manager.

I have a very cordial relationship with directors. I had known them before they came to work with us. The actors? They are my colleagues in the industry, so I know all of them by name. They all make the work easier.

You have a theatre company and work with another theatre company, does it not affect your work? And how does your boss perceive it?

Well, Duke is actually my biggest sponsor of my theatre outfit, and other young people owned theatre outfit, so he is always after young people’s growth.

He always says that if there are about 10 strong theatre companies in this country doing as much as he is doing, then unemployment would have been reduced drastically. He is a blessing to this industry.

What’s next as a Production Manager in DOSF..

We have ‘Estu Bubakar’ in Abuja in September; ‘Fajuyi’ in October, Lagos and Ekiti. In December, we have ‘Our Duke Has Gone Mad’, ‘Jaja of Opobo’… Finish my Advanced professional course in theatre Management…for now.