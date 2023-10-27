Annulment Of 1993 Election Contributes To Present Economic Woe Of Nigeria – Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has identified some key factors contributing to the bad state economy in the country.

Governor Abiodun identified the annulment of the 1993 presidential election believed to have been won by the late Moshood Abiola as the winner as one of the key factors.

Recall that the election was annulled by the then-military junta, General Ibrahim Babangida.

Abiodun spoke at the Osun NUJ award programme as part of the activities marking the 2023 press week, held in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

The Governor who was represented by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Kayode Akinbade said the current economic and security challenges informed the concept of the renewed hope mantra of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu which according to him signifies a pragmatic approach and sound decision as a way of changing the old order.

Speaking on the topic ” Nigerian Economy, Political Evolution: Prospect or Retrospect and Way Forward”, Abiodun said many analysts and experts in political economy have identified major issues and challenges in Nigerian politics, giving particular attention to the evolution of the federal system, aspects of political competition, and the nature of ruling groups.

“They enunciated the links among political demands and incentives, economic strategy, and capitalist development and analysed the evolution of economic policy and performance, looking specifically at the impact of large oil revenues, agrarian policies, and the programme of economic liberalization.

“Other pertinent issues of concern, as indicated by these intellectuals, are the annulment of the presidential elections in 1993 and its adverse effects on Nigeria’s economy and image, coupled with persistent military interference, and the demise of the economic reform programmes.

“Now, considering the obvious trend of economic challenges and the task of assessing the prospects for economic and political change, we must carefully check if we presently have the necessary political leadership with the requisite will and capacity at the centre to allow for effective economic management and more productive use of our oil wealth in the years ahead”, he said.

Meanwhile, Gov Dapo Abiodun, Rave FM CEO, Dr Femi Adefila, Osun State University, Dr Mobolaji Olaoye, Dr SAN Akinwumi Isaac Tope, EHOAN, Southwest President among other prominent Nigerians were honoured with the award of excellence.