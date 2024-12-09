Annuity: African Alliance Insurance Pays Out N780m

Share

In a bold step towards restoring public confidence and repositioning the company for sustained growth, the In – terim Management and Board (IMB) of African Alliance has commenced the payment of all genuine claims and annuities totalling N780 million.

This is for a start and has come barely 30 days of the inauguration of the IMB by the Commissioner for Insurance. This significant move underscores the company’s renewed commitment to upholding its core values of integrity, transparency, and customercentricity.

The new leadership of African Alliance has reiterated its resolve to address all outstanding claims swiftly, ensuring that policyholders and beneficiaries experience the reliability and trust that have been the hallmark of the African Alliance brand for decades.

Speaking on this positive development, the Managing Director/Chief Executive of African Alliance, Jacob Erhabor, affirmed the company’s dedication to fulfilling its contractual obligations.

According to him, “we are taking deliberate steps to ensure that all genuine claims are paid promptly in the new dispensation. “This marks the beginning of a new era for African Alliance.

We understand the importance of trust in the insurance industry, and we are fully committed to rebuilding confidence amongst our takeholders. African Alliance will be great again.”

This initiative is part of a broader strategic plan to stabilise the company, strengthen its financial position, and enhance operational efficiency.

The management is implementing robust measures to verify and authenticate reported claims with a view to ensuring that only genuine claims are settled by the company.

Policyholders and other stakeholders are encouraged to remain confident in the brand as the new management and board work tirelessly to restore African Alliance to its rightful place of prominence and reliability in the Nigerian insurance ecosystem.

African Alliance remains steadfast in its mission to provide dependable insurance solutions that.

