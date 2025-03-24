Annuitants Confirm AIICO Insurance As Most Preferred Fund Manager

Share

AIICO Insurance Plc’s customers have declared the company as the most preferred annuity business manager in the country as it ensures their financial stability and welfare through prompt and improved annuity payment despite the intense economic headwinds and unabating inflationary pressure in the country.

The company currently disburses a staggering N1.5 billion monthly to these annuitants, providing them with guaranteed income for their retirement years.

Total disbursement to the annuitants stands at a whopping 68.2 billion between 2019 and 2024. AIICO’s commitment to financial security goes beyond offering products.

The company fosters a growing community of financially empowered individuals, evident in the continuous rise in its annuity customer base.

This growth is fuelled, not only by new customer acquisition but also by the trust and positive experiences of existing policy holders, who have referred friends and family to the product.

Speaking on the reliable and financially secure annuity product offered by AIICO, Chief A. A. Iguoba, President, Retired Customs Officers Association of Nigeria, commended the company for the unique and value-packed product.

“I first heard about AIICO’s annuity product through friends in the early 2000s and signed up in 2014. Over the years, AIICO has proven to be a reliable partner, with a strong track record and a consistent payment system that ensures financial stability in retirement.

This trust has led us, at the Retired Customs Officers Association of Nigeria, to not only introduce fellow retirees to AIICO but also engage actively serving officers, encouraging them to secure their future with AIICO’s annuity plan”, he said.

Mrs Imelda Anyanwu, another customer, stated: “I have been on AIICO’s annuity plan for 12 years since retiring from Union Bank, and my experience has been exceptional.

I chose AIICO based on a strong recommendation, and it has proven to be the right decision. Beyond the consistency and timeliness of payments, what truly stands out is the human touch – the warmth, responsiveness, and professionalism of AIICO’s staff.

They are always ready to provide support, making the experience seamless and reassuring. I have no regrets; AIICO has been a reliable partner in my retirement journey.”

