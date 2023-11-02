Annual Thanksgiving: Bayelsa Very Peaceful, Says Obasanjo

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has described Bayelsa State as one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria, attributing the atmosphere to the peaceful disposition of Governor Douye Diri.

Speaking on Thursday in Yenagoa as a guest of honour during the twelfth edition of the state’s annual thanksgiving, Obasanjo disclosed that if other states replicate what is happening in Bayelsa State, the country will be a peaceful place to live.

He stated the Bayelsa have a good heritage maintaining that they had a good governor in the person of Dickson that handed over to Douye Diri.

He advised those he called fathers in the Lord not to be shy to tell them what they need to hear adding that “we are not perfect but we are always striving for perfection.

He said “What I’m seeing here is better than what I expected. You have peace here compared to other parts of the country. Comparatively, you have more peace here than in other states in this country.

“If what is happening here is replicated in all other states of Nigeria then we will say that we have a good country You have security, security without peace is no security, you have peace, security and stability.

“Good people of Bayelsa you have a good heritage. You are good people who respect God, serve humanity and serve God. I’m glad to be here with you and any other time you ask me to be here, I will always be here.

Also speaking, the former Governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson said he was delighted to be at the Thanksgiving maintaining that he decided to join the people of the state to give thanks to God.

He said ” It is a miracle that this is the twelve edition. When we started people thought that it is some of those things, that it will come and go.

“In 2019, when we started the succession transition. The election was tough but the transition was something else. It is only when you have done it that you can say yes you have some experience. I used to tell my colleagues if you go for an election and the election is tough, when you win you become a GOC.

“When you win with your house and our state intact as we witnessed, be qualified to call yourself a General. After this event, I will be joining our governor and father to commission the senatorial road.

“Today, I thank all of you for coming and I can see that our state is peaceful. It is my prayer that our state will continue to witness peace and stability in Jesus’ name.

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State in his remarks thanked the people of the state for entrenching peace and security adding that the people are the reason why there is peace.

He said that the essence of leadership is to bring happiness to the people adding that it is what he has done.

He said ” I want to thank Bayelsans that today there is peace and security and it is because Bayelsans are good and they want peace and security.

“The former governor started this Thanksgiving and when we came we improved on it. And today you can see our state, everybody who comes acknowledges the peace and security in our state.

“And so we cannot go back to Egypt we cannot go back to the days of Famutangbe. So the essence of government is to bring happiness to the people and today we are all happy here that God gave grace to a man to build this edifice and now we have added value by the dual carriageway that we are driving to this place.

“And everybody is saying that Bayelsa is developing so what else do we want? To do any of these things is not by our power or strength it is by God’s grace. The peace and security we are enjoying are because we have agreed to come together to live in peace and unity.

“We are mortals, we can offend each other but the ability to forgive and move ahead is all that we need in this state. Let us continue to praise him, that way our Father will bring out the hidden resources and the development of the state will be faster.

He said.