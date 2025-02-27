Annual Returns: FCT-IRS To Commence Manhunt Of Defaulting Companies

Share

…Rakes in over N40bn in one month

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Internal Revenue Service ( FCT-IRS) on Thursday said it would soon commence a massive manhunt for companies that have continued to default in complying with annual returns laws.

This disclosure was made by the Acting Chairman, Michael Ango, when he addressed newsmen during the annual tax awareness street rally organized by his office.

Ango, who noted that many companies have complied, stated that the Service would invoke relevant extant laws to track down defaulters and also penalize them accordingly.

He said, “We are in the process of actually commending every single company that filed their annual returns, their employer annual returns. We are going to write them a letter and commend them. For those who did not file, we are also going to write them a letter, but this is not a letter of commendation.

“We are going to be sending out penalties for non-compliance, and then giving them a chance to comply”.

He also disclosed that the Service last year exceeded its target by generating 262 billion naira. He explained that the year 2025 has started on a good note, with over N40 billion naira already raked in in January 2025 alone.

According to him, ” at the end of the year, we collected a total amount of 262 billion Naira, as against a target of 250 billion. While this was good, we believe that it can be better. 2025, we have also started very strong. In the month of January, we collected 43.8 billion Naira.

On the necessity of the street rally, the Acting Chairman explained that residents need to be aware of their obligation to pay taxes.

Ango also added that internally generated revenue was required to build Abuja into a world-class city, in line with the founding fathers’ dream.

” This is your contribution to building a world-class city. The Abuja that we envisage is an Abuja that can sit along any of the major capital cities in the world.

“The Honorable Minister has said that is his vision, and we believe that that vision is achievable. So we want all of you who are here today to please go out and take this message.

” As we dance, as we sing on the streets, please let Abuja residents know that the FCT IRS wants to partner with them to build a world-class city where we have good roads, we have running water, we have good hospitals, our children can go to good schools, we have ambulances, we have security, we have street lights, you know, we have parks, and all of the other things that make a city livable. For us, we have certain obligations, which is that we have filing deadlines”.

Share

Please follow and like us: