Annual Leave; I’m Back With Double Dose Of Energy, Says Otu

Share

Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, has returned to Calabar after a three-week annual leave, declaring that he is back with “renewed vigor and a double dose of energy” to accelerate the transformation of the state.

Addressing a jubilant crowd of supporters and government officials who thronged the Margaret Ekpo International Airport, Calabar, the Governor reaffirmed his commitment to delivering on his administration’s development blueprint, stating that the short break had recharged him for even greater service.

He said: “I thank God for His grace, because the strength He has given me is immeasurable, unimaginable.

“We had a manifesto to deliver to our people, and to some extent, I believe that in this second year, we can already boast that some of those promises are coming to fruition.”

Continuing, the governor said:“I truly missed each and every one of you, and I’ve come back with more strength and clarity of purpose.”

He revealed that part of his time away was spent on a critical state assignment— inspecting and conducting due diligence on two aircraft acquired to ease the travel burden of air passengers in and out of Calabar.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

