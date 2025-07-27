Annual Egungun Oloolu Festival Begins Monday

The annual Oloolu Masquerade Festival, regarded as the most prominent event in the ongoing Egungun Festival in Ibadanland, begins Monday, and will run through Thursday, July 31, 2025.

According to a statement from the palace of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, signed by the Chief Press Secretary, Chief Ayoade Solomon Olugbemiga, the Oloolu masquerade will pay traditional visits to key locations, including the Government House at Agodi, the Olubadan’s palace at Oke Aremo, and the Olubadan-designate, Oba (Senator) Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja. Other notable areas within the Ibadan metropolis will also be visited.

The statement strongly warned that it is a taboo for women to set eyes on the Oloolu masquerade. Women have therefore been advised to steer clear of the masquerade and avoid crossing its path for their own safety and in respect of cultural traditions.

Law enforcement agencies have also been urged to remain vigilant and ensure the safety of lives and property during the festival, as well as to curb any criminal activities that often accompany the event.

The Oloolu Festival is an annual cultural celebration in Ibadan, held to entertain and appease the gods and goddesses of the land, and to seek blessings, peace, unity, and progress for Ibadanland.