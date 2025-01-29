…Announces N300,000 Grants For Borno Entrepreneurs

Share

The Federal Government yesterday announced an unconditional grant of N300,000 each to outstanding Borno State entrepreneurs to boost their businesses.

Vice President Kashim Shettima made the announcement at the 6th Expanded National MSME Clinics in Maiduguri. According to him, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) play significant roles in eradicating poverty in any country.

The former governor said the grants would be awarded to outstanding Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) that participated in the exhibition. Shettima said:

“I am pleased to announce on behalf of President Bola Tinubu that an unconditional grant of N300,000 will be awarded to each outstanding MSME exhibiting at today’s clinic.”

He also highlighted the newly inaugurated Borno State Fashion Hub, which he said, has the capacity to create up to 48,000 jobs annually.

The VP said: “This hub is among the largest ever established by the Federal Government, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to support the fashion manufacturing cluster in Borno State.”

