Anniversary: Senator Oyewumi Congratulates Adeleke

…Says Osun has witnessed monumental dev. within one year

The Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate and senator representing Osun West, Dr Lere Oyewumi has described 365 days of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke at the helms of affairs as monumental considering the remarkable achievements of his administration within the space of one year

According to the Senator, Adeleke has performed more than the expectations of the people who belittle his administrative acumen before he became the governor of the state.

He made this known in a statement signed and made available to journalists in Osogbo, Osun State capital over the weekend.

The deputy minority leader of the senate commended Adeleke’s commitment to the progress and development of Osun State during his first year in office.

Highlighting the governor’s initiatives in healthcare, education, infrastructure, and youth empowerment, the Ikire-born politicians said that, Adeleke’s tireless efforts to steer the state towards prosperity have yielded positively.

Oyewumi emphasized the significance of collaborative governance and unity in achieving sustainable growth, thereby reiterating his support for Adeleke’s vision to build a better Osun for its citizenry.

“As the Senate Deputy Minority Leader, I acknowledged the challenges faced by this administration but, I applauded the resilience and determination displayed in tackling them head-on”

He expressed optimism in the governor’s leadership and unwavering dedication to advancing the welfare of the people.

Oyewumi however called for continued cooperation among stakeholders, urging all to rally around Governor Adeleke’s administration in its quest to elevate OSUN State to greater heights.