Anniversary: Dr Sanusi Hails Maigari Of Lokoja

The Chigari of Lokoja and the Commander Police (IRT), Dr Ahmed Sanusi has congratulated the Maigari of Lokoja and Chairman Lokoja Traditional Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammad Kabir Maikarfi the IV, over the one-year anniversary of the Throne.

Dr Sanusi in a personally signed goodwill message, said the first anniversary of the Royal father’s ascension to the throne is a testament to his wisdom, leadership, and commitment to the development of Lokoja and its people.

He said the Maigari has worked tirelessly to promote peace, unity, and progress in the kingdom. “His efforts have yielded significant results, including improved infrastructure, enhanced economic activities, and strengthened social cohesion.”

“I joined the entire people of Lokoja to appreciate the Maigari, for his selfless service, visionary leadership, and unwavering dedication to people’s welfare.”

The Chigari further pledged his continued support and loyalty to him as he continued to lead the kingdom to greater heights.

“The Maigari’s one-year anniversary on the throne is indeed a momentous occasion, and we join the people of Lokoja in congratulating him on this remarkable achievement. May his reign continue to bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to the kingdom.”

“May this milestone mark the beginning of many more years of peace, prosperity, and progress for the kingdom under your wise and visionary leadership,” he added.

