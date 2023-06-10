Annie Okonkwo: A Rare Gem Is Gone Says Enwezoh

The Chairman of Songholi Industries Limited, Prince Obidigbo Enwezoh has condoled with the entire members of the Okonkwo family over the painful loss of their patriarch, Chief Annie Okonkwo.

Describing the deceased as a political Iroko and consummate politician, the industrialist expressed sadness over the irreplaceable loss.

Enwezoh, who received with shock the sad news on Wednesday stressed that Okonkwo who he described as his brother and close confidant has gone to rest with the Saints in Heaven.

In his tribute, the renowned Anambra-born businessman said, “Agunechemba, Okaka Ojoto was my quintessential boss, brother, friend, and motivator.

“A man with a great heart, generous to a fault, selfless giver, practicing catholic, Good husband to his ever-loving wife Chinyere, who cared for his children and other family members.

“He excelled excellently in the business and political circles.

“He was truly a business and political enigma who touched many lives positively.

“Indeed a big Iroko has fallen.

“I will miss our usual banter on the phone that was very regular until you fell sick.

“The Enwezoh family will miss you for you were a brother than a friend.

“God will give Lolo Chinyere and the entire Okonkwo family the fortitude to bear the loss”.

The industrialist also commiserated with the government and people of Anambra state over the painful loss.