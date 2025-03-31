New Telegraph

March 31, 2025
Annie Makes First Public Appearance Amid Divorce From 2Face

Nollywood actress, Annie Macaulay has made her first public appearance following her divorce from her husband, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face.

New Telegraph recalls that 2Face Idibia announced their separation in a now-deleted Instagram post, with the details surrounding their split undisclosed.

However, Annie Macaulay made her first social media appearance since the split, sparking excitement among fans and industry colleagues.

In the video, Annie could be seen having a lighthearted conversation with her junior colleague, Regina Daniels.

Reactions trailing this post;

Wuraola Official remarked, “Na now she go get peace of mind to carry man for head. Na serious work”.

Nekky Nneka stated, “She too love that 2face That’s the only crime she has”.

Judy Nwa wrote, “Life goes on, Annie. She has to be strong for her daughters”.

Joyful emphasized, “I don’t know about this friendship. Yes, you can be friends with Regina Daniels, but hanging out and visiting her is like a downgrade. Annie, you are a whole babe”.

Watchthe  video below:

