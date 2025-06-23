Annie Macaulay Subtly Shades 2Face Idibia

Share

The estranged wife of Nigerian Afrobeats singer, 2Face Idibia, Annie Macaulay, has stirred reaction following a subtle shade at the singer.

Recall that 2Baba announced his separation from Annie Macaulay in January 2022, with the reasons under wraps.

However, 2Baba’s divorce from Annie Macaulay took a surprising turn after he announced his engagement to Natasha Osawaru, an Edo State House of Assembly lawmaker.

In a recent Instagram post, Annie Macaulay opened up over an individual’s annoyance with her resilience.

Although the individual’s identity wasn’t disclosed, speculation suggests 2Baba Idibia’s involvement.

The post reads, “Somebody mad at me because you are suffering the way they expected to”.

Gistreel recalls that Annie Macaulay confirmed her divorce from 2Baba Idibia at the 17th Headies Awards in April 2025, where she reintroduced herself as ‘Annie Macaulay’.

