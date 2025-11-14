Nollywood actress Annie Macaulay-Idibia has broken her silence following public criticism over her engagement with a social media post shared by Laila Charani, one of the wives of politician and businessman Ned Nwoko, despite being friends with Regina Daniels.

New Telegraph reports that the incident sparked debate online after observers noticed that Annie “liked” a post in which Laila made claims about Regina, Nwoko’s youngest wife.

Laila Charani had recently alleged that Regina’s ongoing issues with Ned Nwoko were connected to supposed struggles with drug and alcohol use.

She further claimed that her own marriage had previously been affected by Regina’s alleged lifestyle. The post circulated widely, fueling speculation and intensifying discussions surrounding the family’s internal disputes.

Annie’s interaction with the post was quickly screenshot and circulated on social media, leading many to question whether she supported Laila’s claims.

The actress, however, moved to clear the air, stating that the “like” was unintentional and did not reflect her personal stance.

In a statement shared on her Instagram story, Annie emphasised her loyalty to Regina Daniels, insisting that she would never endorse any narrative that targeted her.

She explained: “In the process of reading the rubbish that was alleged about my baby, Regina, I liked the post mistakenly. Over here, we don’t play with loyalty, and my baby knows I have her back, front and side. Make una rest abeg.”

Annie’s clarification appeared aimed at calming tensions, especially as online conversations around Regina Daniels have intensified in recent days following multiple allegations and counterclaims involving Ned Nwoko’s household.

Her response has drawn mixed reactions. Some supporters commended Annie for quickly addressing the misunderstanding and publicly standing by Regina. Others questioned the explanation, noting how easily social media interactions can be misinterpreted and weaponised in celebrity-related controversies.

The incident underscores the sensitivity surrounding the ongoing disputes involving Ned Nwoko’s family and the heightened scrutiny placed on public figures’ social media activity. As discussions continue, Annie has reaffirmed her position, urging critics to stop dragging her into narratives she says she does not endorse.