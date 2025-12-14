Nollywood actress, Annie Macaulay has appeared to be stepping confidently into a new chapter of her life following the end of her marriage to legendary singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba.

While the couple’s divorce is yet to be finalised, both have seemingly begun adjusting to life apart.

For Annie, this period has been defined by intentional self-care, reflection and a stronger focus on her children.

Not long after the separation became public, the actress set out on a wellness retreat that took her across Qatar and Singapore, before rounding off the experience in Cape Town, South Africa

Since then, she has consistently shared glimpses of her life as a devoted mother, highlighting her close bond with her daughters and her resolve to prioritise their emotional well-being.

Her recent social media activity has also reflected themes of growth and self-respect. In September, Annie posted a message expressing her hopes for her daughter, writing that she wished her child would always recognise her own worth and never feel unsupported.

In December, shortly after a viral video surfaced online showing 2Baba and his wife, Natasha, in a heated exchange that ended with police intervention, Annie posted a series of Instagram Stories that many followers interpreted as indirect responses.

One post suggested that constantly trying to prove oneself could be demeaning, while another featured burning matchsticks with one separated from the rest, accompanied by a message about the strength found in walking away.

She also sparked conversation when she used 2Baba’s song, Enter the Place, to promote an event she attended in Cape Town, a move that drew mixed reactions from fans.

Further speculation followed when Annie reverted her Instagram name to Annie Idibia. She had earlier dropped the surname after 2Baba publicly announced their separation, signing off his message of appreciation to supporters with her maiden name, Annie Uwana Macaulay.

Annie later confirmed the split in May 2025 at the 17th Headies Awards in Lagos, where she briefly introduced herself as “Annie Idi…” before correcting it to “Annie Macaulay,” a moment that subtly underscored her ongoing personal transition.

As she navigates this phase, the actress appears focused on healing, motherhood and rediscovering herself beyond the shadows of a high-profile marriage.