Annie Macaulay Breaks Silence, Says I’m Not A Single Mom

Nollywood actress Annie Macaulay has addressed conversations surrounding her marital status following her separation from legendary Afrobeats singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba.

The actress, who took to her Instagram story on Monday, March 2, opened up on how she wants to be addressed publicly and the name she wishes to be called.

Annie wrote: “I’m not a single mom. I’m a single woman raising two kids”.

The 41-year-old mother of two’s comment quickly sparked social media reactions with many users sharing differing opinions about her choice of words.

Victoria wrote: “Words matter. “Single mom” and “single woman raising kids” carry different perspectives, and her clarification is very important.”

Queen wrote: “My gender can be quite funny and interesting sometimes. Just think about how divorce humbled Annie. She used to make her husband’s life miserable, kick out all his friends, and turn him into a guest in his own home.

Zinny wrote: “Annie isn’t a single mom. She’s a woman thriving while raising her kids. But society loves to reduce women to labels instead of celebrating them.”