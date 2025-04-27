New Telegraph

Annie Macaulay Bags New Endorsement Deal

Nollywood actress, Annie Macaulay, has secured an endorsement deal with Glacique, a renowned dental brand.

This is coming after the news of her finalized divorce from her estranged husband and legendary Afrobeat singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face.

It would be recalled that 2Face announced his divorce from Annie Macaulay in January 2025, for undisclosed reasons.

However, few weeks after their divorce, Annie Macaulay announced her partnership with Glacique, accompanied by photos from the endorsement signing.

She wrote on her Instagram page, “I’m excited  to announce that I’m officially an ambassador for Glacique. I can’t wait to take you on this journey with me to share my experience, my results and everything I learn along the way.

”Thank you to the Glacique team for trusting me to represent a brand I genuinely believe.

“Here’s to brighter smiles, more confidence and the glow-up  we all deserve”.

See post below:

