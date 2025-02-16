Annie Idibia’s Health Worsens Over Leg Injury – Gistlover

Gistlover claimed that the injury has decayed to such an extent that doctors are now recommending amputation.

In a bid to explore better treatment options, family insiders reportedly plan to fly her to India, where specialists may offer an alternative solution.

Adding further drama to the unfolding saga, the report alleges that Annie remains unaware of her husband’s affair with his new girlfriend, Natasha.

Annie is said to be persistently asking to see her husband, a request reportedly stifled by her family, who have confiscated her phone to shield her from additional distress.

Gistlover’s post reads: “The Idibias need prayers, as both husband and wife are battling their respective issues. Prayers up for Annie as her condition deteriorates amidst the divorce saga and health issues.

“Her leg injury is decaying, and the doctor is suggesting amputation, but there’s hope for a solution in India.

“She’s been nursing the injury since last year, but because of the damage the drug did to her body, the injury has worsened.

“The family has collected her phone and ensured she doesn’t see what’s happening. She’s been asking to see her husband, but he is missing. This story is a big lesson.”

Many fans and well-wishers have expressed their concern and extended prayers for Annie’s recovery. Representatives for Annie Idibia are yet to comment on these allegations, leaving many questions unanswered as this saga unfolds.