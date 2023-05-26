Annie Idibia To Critics: 2baba Has Just

Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia, has come to the defence of her husband, 2Baba, following criticism over his past relationships. In the past years, the ace singer has faced criticism for impregnating other women despite being with Annie. In a recent episode of the Netflix reality show ‘Young, Famous & African’, Annie said her husband only has five kids with two other women besides her. The movie star added that contrary to the public narrative, 2Baba didn’t “irresponsible” father multiple children. Annie said labelling his actions as mistakes would be inaccurate because their children are all blessings.

“Innocent has kids with two women, just two besides me and then two other women with five kids, three and two,” she said. “You see, it’s not like the young man was having babies like they say, like the narrative is out there. “They are bashing this guy for mistakes, I wouldn’t even say mistakes that’s wrong because all our kids are blessings, you should see them.” 2Baba had earlier said he believes men are wired to cheat because of their genitals. “Like it or not, men are wired like that. A man will love a woman to hell but may- be he is somewhere, his d**k would just decide something to f**k,” he said.

2Baba and Annie tied the knot in May 2012. They are blessed with two children Olivia and Isabella. The singer had previously been in relationships with Pero Adeniyi and Sumbo Ajaba-Adeoye. While Pero has three children w i t h 2Baba, Sumbo shares two kids with the singer.